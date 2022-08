A woman poses with a smartphone showing the Boohoo app in front of the Boohoo logo on display in this illustration taken September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Aug 17 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo (BOOH.L) said on Wednesday it bought a 7.1% stake in Revolution Beauty Group (REVB.L), becoming the fourth-largest shareholder of the beauty products maker.

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora

