Nov 23 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O) on Tuesday said it would acquire global flight booking provider Etraveli Group for about 1.63 billion euros ($1.83 billion).

($1 = 0.8889 euros)

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

