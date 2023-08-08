Bosch, Infineon, NXP, TSMC to establish JV for German wafer fab

The logo of Bosch is seen at an office building in Kyiv, Ukraine July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German technology group Robert Bosch (ROBG.UL) said on Tuesday that it will establish a joint venture with TSMC (2330.TW), Infineon (IFXGn.DE) and NXP (NXPI.O) with the aim of building a wafer fab in Dresden, Germany, by the second half of next year.

The joint venture will be 70% owned by TSMC, with Bosch, Infineon and NXP each holding a 10% equity stake, according to a statement, and total investments are expected to exceed 10 billion euros ($10.97 billion) via equity injection, debt borrowing, and strong support from the European Union and German government.

($1 = 0.9120 euros)

