Boston Scientific to buy majority stake in Acotec Scientific
Dec 11 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) will make a partial offer to buy a majority stake of up to 65% in Chinese medical technology company Acotec Scientific Holdings (6669.HK), the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday.
Boston Scientific said it would pay HK$20 per share, representing a total cash payment of about $523 million for a 65% stake.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023, the companies said.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsAustralia's Tyro stock drops 21.5% after turning down $593 million Potentia bid
Australian payment terminals firm Tyro Payments on Monday rejected a new A$875 million ($593.43 million) proposal from private equity firm Potentia Capital and said banking giant Westpac had dropped its interest in the company.
- DealsSt Barbara to merge with Genesis Minerals, divest assets
Australian gold miner St Barbara Limited on Monday agreed to merge with smaller peer Genesis Minerals Limited and said it would undertake the demerger of some of its assets including Simberi operations in Papua New Guinea.
- DealsNitro Software recommends higher $358 mln bid from KKR-backed Alludo
Australia's Nitro Software Ltd said on Monday it received a higher offer from KKR Inc's Alludo for up to A$526.9 million ($357.61 million), trumping a sweetened bid by rival bidder Potentia Capital last week.