Boston Scientific to buy majority stake in Acotec Scientific















Dec 11 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) will make a partial offer to buy a majority stake of up to 65% in Chinese medical technology company Acotec Scientific Holdings (6669.HK), the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Boston Scientific said it would pay HK$20 per share, representing a total cash payment of about $523 million for a 65% stake.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023, the companies said.

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis











