Boston Scientific weighing deal to buy Shockwave Medical - Bloomberg News















April 21 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific (BSX.N) is exploring a deal to buy cardiovascular medical device company Shockwave Medical (SWAV.O), Bloomberg News reported on Friday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Shockwave shares rose 6.9%, while Boston Scientific shares fell 1.9% in morning trade. Shockwave has a market cap of $9.49 billion as of last close, as per Refinitiv.

Medical device maker Boston Scientific has been looking to buy the California-based company to boost its portfolio of cardiovascular devices, according to the report.

Last year, Bloomberg News reported that Shockwave Medical was evaluating merger options after garnering takeover interest.

Shockwave and Boston Scientific both declined to comment on the matter.

Reporting by Nandhini Srinivasan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











