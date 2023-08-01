BP, Equinor revisit US offshore wind projects power sale agreements
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) and its partner Equinor (EQNR.OL) are renegotiating the terms of power supply agreements linked to their giant wind developments off the U.S. East Coast, BP CEO Bernard Looney said on Tuesday.
"We are in the midst of renegotiating our PPA (power purchase agreement) contracts in the East Coast with our partner Equinor," Looney told analysts.
In 2020, BP paid Equinor $1.1 billion for a 50% stake in the venture to develop the Empire and Beacon offshore wind projects with a total capacity of 3,300 megawatt.
"We will not develop projects that don't meet our returns thresholds" of 6% to 8%, Looney said.
Reuters reported in March that BP was seeking to change the terms of the joint venture with Equinor.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessIndia's Escorts Kubota posts 93% jump in Q1 profit on railway, construction demand boost
Indian tractor maker Escorts Kubota reported an almost 93% jump in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, led by the increased demand for its construction and railway equipment.