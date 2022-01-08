BPER sweetens offer to buy ailing lender Carige - newspaper

The Carige bank logo is seen in Rome, Italy, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Italy's BPER Banca (EMII.MI) has sweetened its offer to buy ailing lender Carige (CRGI.MI), daily Il Messaggero reported on Saturday, as the race to acquire the regional bank heats up.

In a revised proposal, BPER is offering a token one euro for Carige and has asked the lender's owner to inject around 600 million euros ($682 million) into the loss-making peer.

BPER Banca was not immediately available for a comment.

In a previous offer rejected by Carige's owner last year, BPER had offered one euro for the regional lender and requested a capital injection of 1 billion euros. read more

Italy's FITD depositor protection fund, which owns 80% of Carige following a 2019 industry-financed bailout, said after markets closed on Thursday its steering committee would conclude on Monday its review of non-binding offers for Carige. read more

BPER Banca is vying with the Italian arm of France's Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), two people familiar with the matter said. Credit Agricole declined to comment.

U.S. fund Cerberus is also in the running to buy Carige, Italian newspapers reported on Friday. Cerberus declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

