Brazil antitrust watchdog approves Rede D'Or deal to buy SulAmerica

The logo of the Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA hospitals chain is pictured at Rios D'or Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE on Wednesday approved Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA's (RDOR3.SA) acquisition of insurer SulAmerica SA (SULA11.SA) with no restrictions.

Rede D'Or, Brazil's largest hospital network, had announced in February a 13 billion-real ($2.43 billion) deal to buy SulAmerica, one of the country's major independent insurance companies.

($1 = 5.3436 reais)

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Anthony Esposito

