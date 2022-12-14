Brazil antitrust watchdog approves Rede D'Or deal to buy SulAmerica
SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE on Wednesday approved Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA's (RDOR3.SA) acquisition of insurer SulAmerica SA (SULA11.SA) with no restrictions.
Rede D'Or, Brazil's largest hospital network, had announced in February a 13 billion-real ($2.43 billion) deal to buy SulAmerica, one of the country's major independent insurance companies.
($1 = 5.3436 reais)
