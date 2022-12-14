Brazil antitrust watchdog approves Rede D'Or deal to buy SulAmerica

Brazil's BNDES no longer selling Eletrobras shares this year, sources say

December 14, 2022

Brazil's state development bank BNDES will no longer sell shares it owns in power firm Eletrobras this year, two sources familiar with the matter said, citing a lack of time for a potential sale of a stake in the company to be concluded as well as worsening macroeconomic conditions.