Brazil homebuilder MRV sells two U.S. projects for $95 mln

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA (MRVE3.SA) has sold its Pine Groves and Princeton Groves projects, both located in Florida, for a total of $95 million.

MRV, which did not disclose the buyer, said late on Wednesday that it expects to obtain net cash proceeds of $47.4 million from the deal. The company noted it still has two projects for sale in the United States, jointly valued at about $105 million.

