Brazilian antitrust watchdog bars healthcare firm Hapvida's deal

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE has blocked a deal announced by healthcare company Hapvida Participações (HAPV3.SA) to by health insurer Plamed.

CADE´s technical body had given an earlier approval to the deal demanding the sale of part of its 26,000 clients portfolio, but the councillors voted to bar the deal completely. In a securities filing late on Wednesday, the company said it was discussing with its advisors the alternatives for the deal.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Edmund Blair

