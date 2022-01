Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian brokerage XP Inc (XP.O) said on Friday it would buy up to 100% stake in investment platform Banco Modal S.A. (MODL11.SA).

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

