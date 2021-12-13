Brazilian holding Simpar acquires auto retailer Sagamar in $55 mln deal

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding company Simpar SA (SIMH3.SA) announced late on Sunday it has acquired auto retailer Sagamar Servicos, which operates under Grupo Saga in the northeastern state of Maranhao, in a 306 million real ($54.52 million) deal.

According to a securities filing, Sagamar will be incorporated by Simpar's car retail subsidiary Original Holding as it aims to expands the capillarity and the portfolio of brands offered in both new and used light vehicles sales.

Simpar said it expects Original Holding's revenues to grew by 707 million real following the acquisition, considering the third quarter as a baseline. The company had recently also acquired car retailer UAB Motors amid its expansion plans.

($1 = 5.6127 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens

