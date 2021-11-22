Brazilian orange juice producer Cutrale suspends exports to the U.S. -report

Coca-Cola Co's Simply Orange is displayed next to Whole Foods' private label 365 Everyday Value orange juice in a Whole Foods Market store in Venice, California, U.S., March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian orange juice producer Cutrale has suspended exports of orange juice concentrate from Brazil to the United States, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

A new tax on exported juice concentrate has reduced profit margins for shipments from Brazil, the world's largest orange juice exporter. Cutrale, which supplies Coca-Cola (KO.N) orange juice brands such as Minute Maid and Simply Orange, is looking to export from Mexico, the paper said, citing unnamed sources.

Cutrale, which usually ships about half of Brazilian orange juice exports to the United States, declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens

