Brazilian retailer Marisa to raise capital

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian apparel retailer Marisa Lojas SA (AMAR3.SA) has approved a capital raise that may range from 90 million reais ($16 million) to 250 million reais ($44.5 million), the company said in a securities filing.

Shareholders will pay 3.08 reais per new share, a price 15% below closing price of December 3, the company added. Controlling shareholders have commited to inject at least 90 million reais, the company added.

The issue is being managed by the investment banking unit of Itau Unibanco Holding SA. Marisa was in contact with rival Lojas Americanas (LAME3.SA) for a potential combination, but talks did not evolve, Reuters reported.

($1 = 5.6128 reais)

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens

