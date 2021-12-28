Brazil's Aliansce evaluates tie-up with BR Malls, Brazil Journal reports
SAO PAULO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers SA (ALSO3.SA) has hired investment bank BTG Pactual (BPAC3.SA) to "evaluate an acquisition of or tie-up with" competitor BR Malls Participacoes SA (BRML3.SA), online financial news website Brazil Journal reported on Tuesday.
A potential tie-up would create the biggest mall operator in Brazil, with 70 locations, Brazil Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Aliansce closed on Tuesday with a market capitalization of 5.43 billion reais ($965 million), while BR Malls has a market capitalization of 6.84 billion reais.
Aliansce, BR Malls and BTG did not immediately respond to comment requests sent by Reuters.
($1 = 5.63 reais)
