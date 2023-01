Rupert Murdoch scraps proposal to combine Fox, News Corp, eyes Move sale

, article with video

Business category · January 25, 2023 · 4:06 PM UTC

Rupert Murdoch on Tuesday withdrew a proposal to reunite News Corp and Fox Corp as the company is also exploring a sale of Move Inc, which operates the Realtor.com website, to CoStar Group, according to a regulatory filing and sources familiar with the process.