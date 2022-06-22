Brazil's antitrust regulator approves sale of Petrobras stake in Gaspetro to Compass
June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE on Wednesday approved the sale of a 51% stake owned by state-run oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA) in gas company Gaspetro to Compass with no restrictions.
Compass is controlled by energy company Cosan (CSAN3.SA). Japan's Mitsui & Co (8031.T) owns the remaining 49% stake in Gaspetro.
