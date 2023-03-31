Brazil's antitrust watchdog greenlights Suzano deal for Kimberly-Clark's local tissue assets















SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade approved the acquisition of Kimberly-Clark's tissue paper operations in the country by pulpmaker Suzano SA (SUZB3.SA), the daily gazette showed on Friday.

Suzano reached a deal with Kimberly-Clark in October, saying at the time that the main asset included was a tissue production plant located in Sao Paulo state.

The approval is only considered definitive within 15 calendar days of its publication, if no appeals are filed, Suzano said.

After the approval, "the conclusion of the deal will be subject to further legal and contractual conditions, which we expect to occur as soon as possible," Kimberly-Clark said in a note to Reuters.

