Brazil's antitrust watchdog postpones decision on Petrobras' refinery sale

A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE on Wednesday postponed its decision on the sale of Petrobras' (PETR4.SA) Reman refinery to fuel distributor Atem.

The delay comes after board member Gustavo Augusto Freitas asked for more time to review the deal. Petrobras sold the refinery, located in the northern state of Amazonas, for $189.5 million to Ream Participacoes SA, a subsidiary of distributor Atem. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.