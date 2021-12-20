Brazil's BNDES postpones public hearing on Eletrobras privatization to January

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) said on Monday that a public hearing to be held by state development bank BNDES on its privatization process has been postponed to Jan. 5 from Dec. 22.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, did not provide details on the delay. The Brazilian government expects to privatize the company by the second quarter of 2022, according to Mining and Energy Minister Bento Alburquerque.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.