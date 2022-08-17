Brazil's Burger King owner snubs Mubadala bid

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The owner of Burger King Brazil, Zamp SA (BKBR3.SA), said on Wednesday its board of directors is against the bid to acquire the company launched by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Capital LLC, ahead of a shareholder vote on the deal.

Zamp, previously known as BK Brasil Operacao e Assessoria a Restaurantes SA, is the master franchise of the Burger King brand in Brazil, operating around 850 stores.

