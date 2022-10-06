Brazil's Copel to buy wind farms for $345 million















SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Copel (CPLE6.SA) is set to acquire two wind farms in a deal valued at 1.8 billion reais ($344.68 million), it said on Thursday.

The wind farms, bought from EDP Renovaveis Brasil, are located in the northern state of Rio Grande do Norte and have an installed capacity of 260.4 megawatts, Copel said in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.2222 reais)

Reporting by Peter Frontini











