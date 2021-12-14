Brazil's Eletrobras privatization may face fresh delay -paper

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's long-delayed plan to privatize utility Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) could face a new obstacle on Wednesday, newspaper Valor Econômico reported, as a key minister from the country's federal audit court looks set to question its proposed valuation.

Minister Aroldo Cedraz is likely to propose a new round of adjustments in the state-owned utility's privatization before allowing the process to go forward. If Cedraz's plan is ratified by his fellow ministers, the government's privatization schedule will be compromised, according to the online edition of the newspaper.

Valor said Cedraz will point to a lack of sufficient information about the company's pricing. He also may question the parameters used to calculate the added value of Eletrobras' contracts and other details.

Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Gregorio

