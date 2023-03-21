Brazil's Eletrobras says unit paid $32 mln for Madeira stake
SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) said on Monday that its subsidiary Furnas acquired a stake of Madeira Energia for 168 million reais ($32 million).
Madeira Energia operates the Santo Antony hydroelectric power plant.
In a securities filing, Eletrobras said that Furnas purchased the Madeira stake which was held by Cemig GT, Andrade Gutierrez Participacoes SA and Novonor Energia do Brasil.
With the acquisition, Eletrobras indirectly holds more than 95% of Madeira.
($1 = 5.2368 reais)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsInvestment banks Cenkos and finnCap to merge in all-share deal -Sky News
London-listed investment banks Cenkos Securities and finnCap Group are in advanced talks to merge in an all-share deal that will create the City's biggest dedicated broker serving small-cap growth companies, Sky News reported on Wednesday.