Brazil's Mater Dei acquires hospital in Minas Gerais for $55 mln

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Hospital Mater Dei SA (MATD3.SA) announced late on Sunday it has acquired Hospital Santa Genoveva and medical lab Centro de Tomografia Computadorizada Uberlandia, both located in the southeastern city of Uberlandia, in a 309 million reais ($55.05 million) deal.

According to Mater Dei, both assets based in the state of Minas Gerais are adjacent and integrated. It said Hospital Santa Genoveva currently has 204 beds, of which 156 are operational, as well as areas for additional expansions.

The company said in a securities filing that the enterprise value of the transaction implies a multiple of 1.5 million reais per bed and includes a net debt of about 57 million reais. It added that annualized net revenues of the assets are estimated at about 160 million reais.

"The operation follows Mater Dei's expansion strategy through the creation of regional hubs," the company said, adding that the deal still requires approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE.

($1 = 5.6135 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, editing by Louise Heavens

