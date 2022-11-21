Brazil's Minerva to buy Uruguayan meatpacker from NH Foods - report















SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA (BEEF3.SA) is in advanced talks to buy Breeders & Packers Uruguay from Japan-based NH Foods Ltd (2282.T), newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The deal is seen reaching $35 million to $45 million and is expected to be sealed by Dec. 15, the report said. Minerva did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Ana Mano











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.