Brazil's Petrobras denies report on suspension of Albacora field sale

A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) on Wednesday denied a report that it was suspending an effort to sell its Albacora oilfield, saying the asset located in the Campos Basin remains in its divestiture portfolio.

Website Petroleo Hoje reported on Tuesday that the oil giant, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, had decided to call off the sale since it was struggling to get a good enough price for the asset.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb

