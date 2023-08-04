Petrobras may further raise refinery capacity use in third quarter

Brazil?s state-run oil company Petrobras logo is pictured at its building in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/file photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-owned oil company Petrobras <PETR4.SA> may further increase the average capacity use of its refineries in the third quarter, after raising usage to 93% between April and June, the highest level since the third quarter of 2015, the company said on Friday.

The company broke diesel production records in June and July and will hit targets again in August, said Executive Director of Industrial Processes and Products, William France, on a conference call with market analysts.

During the meeting, directors said that the company optimized refining and logistics assets to offer more competitive fuel prices.

Petrobras' commercial strategy seeks to be competitive while minimizing external volatility, said Executive Director of Logistics, Commercialization and Markets, Claudio Schlosser.

Schlosser added the company continues to monitor fuel markets and adjustments to prices will be made when necessary. He said Petrobras currently sees "great uncertainty" in the world in relation to the global economy and the supply of oil, which increases price volatility.

The oil giant also calculates that in July, Russian diesel, which has arrived in Brazil with very low prices, accounted for more than 80% of the country's third-party imports.

