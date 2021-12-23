Brazil's Stone reportedly hires JPMorgan to assess strategic options, shares soar

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian payments company StoneCo Ltd (STNE.O) has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to assess strategic alternatives, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Thursday.

Without disclosing how it got the information, Brazil Journal said there are market talks about the company considering going private or a potential sale.

U.S.-listed shares in the company soared after the report, trading up about 17% in late afternoon, while Brazil-traded share receipts of Stone jumped 20%.

JPMorgan and StoneCo did not immediately comment on the matter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Mark Porter and Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.