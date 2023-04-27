Brazil's Vale set to sell its 40% stake in Mineracao Rio do Norte
SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale (VALE3.SA) on Thursday announced a binding agreement with Ananke Alumina, a subsidiary of Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL), to sell its 40% stake in Mineracao Rio do Norte (MRN).
MRN is Brazil's largest bauxite producer and exporter, located in the Porto de Trombetas region in western Para. The company is a joint venture between Vale (40%), South32 (33%), Rio Tinto (12%), CBA (10%), and Hydro (5%).
The value of the deal was not disclosed.
