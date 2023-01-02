Brenntag ends takeover talks with U.S. rival Univar
Jan 2 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag (BNRGn.DE) said on Monday it is terminating discussions with Univar Solutions (UNVR.N) for a potential takeover.
The termination of the deal follows activist investor PrimeStone urging Brenntag last month to end talks with its U.S. rival and instead buy back shares and prepare for a break-up into two separate companies.
