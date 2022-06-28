Britain launches public consultations on Meggitt-Parker deal

June 28 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday launched two separate public consultations on the proposed acquisition of aerospace company Meggitt (MGGT.L) by U.S.-based Parker-Hannifin (PH.N) to address national security and competition concerns.

Britain was already probing the deal, which is the latest by a U.S. buyer of a British firm, over national security concerns as Meggitt's customers include Boeing (BA.N), Airbus (AIR.PA), Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Rolls-Royce (RR.L).

The 6.3 billion pound ($7.67 billion) deal won EU antitrust approval in April after Parker-Hannifin pledged to sell a factory in the United States. read more

(This story corrects headline to say Britain has launched public consultations on the deal and not separate probes.)

