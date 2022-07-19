Britain's Abrdn to offload its private equity arm - Sky News

July 19 (Reuters) - British asset manager Abrdn Plc (ABDN.L) is preparing to sell its private equity business as part of a streamlining process under chief executive Stephen Bird, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Investment bankers at Rothschild have been appointed to oversee the sale process and find a suitable buyer for the unit, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3OjnTPa)

Abrdn declined to comment and Rothschild did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bird joined the company as CEO in 2020, when it was known as Standard Life Aberdeen. (https://reut.rs/3cqChIh)

Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

