Britain's Go-Ahead gets two unsolicited takeover approaches

A Go Ahead bus crosses Westminster Bridge in London, Britain August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

June 13 (Reuters) - British transport operator Go-Ahead (GOG.L) said on Monday it had received two separate takeover approaches at a price it planned to recommend to shareholders if the potential suitors tabled a firm offer.

The two bidders are Australia-based transport service provider Kelsian Group Ltd (KLS.AX), and consortium consisting of Australia's Kinetic Holding Company and Spain-based transport infrastructure management firm Globalvia Inversiones.

