Britain's Ineos signs 20-yr LNG deal with Sempra Infrastructure

A logo is pictured in the headquarters of INEOS chemicals company in Rolle, Switzerland, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

June 22 (Reuters) - Britain's INEOS Energy, part of INEOS Group (INEOSE.UL), has signed an agreement with U.S. firm Sempra Infrastructure for the supply of 1.4 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from North America for 20 years, it said on Wednesday.

It marks INEOS's entry into the global LNG market, with the volumes intended both for trading and supplying of INEOS' own industrial needs in Europe, the company said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Nina Chestney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.