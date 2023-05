May 18 (Reuters) - British events organiser Informa (INF.L) said on Thursday it will acquire business-to-business events, data, and media group Winsight for $380 million, in a bid to strengthen its position in the specialist food-service market.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran











