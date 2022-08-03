Britain's M&G to buy financial advice firm Continuum
Aug 3 (Reuters) - British asset manager and insurer M&G (MNG.L) said on Wednesday it would acquire financial advice provider Continuum, as it looks to beef up its wealth business that provides insights, tools, and data to finance professionals.
M&G said it is taking an initial 49.9% stake in the business this year with a scheduled agreement to acquire the remainder over the next two years.
The deal's financial terms were not disclosed.
