Britain's MJ Hudson sells data & analytics, business outsourcing units for $49 mln
April 11 (Reuters) - Britain's MJ Hudson (MJH.L) said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its data & analytics, and business outsourcing units for 40 million pounds ($49.66 million) to asset manager Apex Group.
($1 = 0.8055 pounds)
