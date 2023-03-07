Britain's Wood Group may reject $1.98 bln Apollo buyout proposal

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna
Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger//File Photo

March 7 (Reuters) - John Wood Group (WG.L) said it may reject a sweetened 1.64 billion pound ($1.98 billion) buyout proposal from private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N), as it still undervalued the British oilfield services and engineering company.

The proposal by Apollo on March 6 was a cash offer valuing the company at 237 pence per share, Wood said on Tuesday, sending its shares surging 15% to 224 pence by 0905 GMT.

Wood Group's stock price, which remains below Apollo's proposed offer, has surged around 45% since the company first made Apollo's bid public in late February.

Wood has already turned down three preliminary buyout proposals from the New York-based company.

"The board will continue to engage with its shareholders and intends to engage further, on a limited basis, with Apollo," Wood said in a statement.

Apollo declined to comment.

In December last year, former Elliot Management activist fund manager Franck Tuil urged Wood to buy back some of its stock to avoid becoming a takeover target.

Under British regulatory guidance for takeovers, Apollo must announce a firm intention to make an offer for Wood by March 22 or walk away, Wood said.

Apollo's latest cash offer represents a 53% premium to Wood's closing price on Feb. 22, the day before Apollo's bids were made public by Wood.

($1 = 0.8294 pounds)

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Bernadette Baum

