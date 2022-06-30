1 minute read
British bank Virgin Money to buy back shares
June 30 (Reuters) - British bank Virgin Money (VMUK.L) said on Thursday it would buy back shares with an initial repurchase of up to 75 million pounds ($91.10 million).
The buyback is expected to start on June 30 and will end no later than Dec. 17.
($1 = 0.8233 pounds)
Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
