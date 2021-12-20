British Basketball League announces new multi-million pound investment

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The British Basketball League (BBL) has received investment worth seven million pounds ($9.23 million) from Miami-based alternative investment firm 777 Partners in exchange for a 45% stake in the league, it announced on Monday.

The funding will be used to promote basketball at the grassroots level as well as improve the overall infrastructure of the sport at the elite level in the UK.

"Basketball is unique in its ability to reach across cultural, societal and economic divides... there is therefore huge potential to use the transformative power of sport for the benefit of our growing audience," said BBL chairman Rodney Walker.

The investment expands 777 Partners' sports portfolio, which also includes LaLiga club Sevilla and Serie A side Genoa.

($1 = 0.7582 pounds)

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru

