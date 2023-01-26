British biotech IPO funding dried up in 2022, report shows
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British biotech share listings last year generated their worst annual haul since 2012, an industry report published on Thursday found, mirroring a global downturn in initial public offerings (IPOs) across the sector.
Only 28 million pounds ($34.7 million) - all in the first half of the year - was raised in IPOs by British biotech companies, the report from the UK BioIndustry Association (BIA) and insights company Clarivate showed.
By way of comparison, total funds raised from UK IPOs amounted to roughly £1.3 billion in 2021, £244 million in 2020, £64 million in 2019 and £432 million in 2018.
Funds raised by the sector from IPOs in the United States were similarly paltry last year, raising 1.4 billion pounds - 14% of the amount raised in 2021, the report said.
The BIA report covers the period from Dec. 1, 2021, to Nov. 30 last year.
Overall, UK-headquartered public and private companies raised roughly £1.8 billion last year, less than half the record £4.5 billion raised in 2021, the report also found.
($1 = 0.8066 pounds)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- WorldGermany arrests man for suspected M&A insider trading; four other suspects
A 47-year-old German man has been arrested on suspicion of insider trading on upcoming M&A deals, one of five suspects who generated millions of euros between 2017 and 2021, Frankfurt prosecutors and German regulators said on Thursday.
- DealsWalgreens weighs $2 bln sale of pharmacy automation unit - Bloomberg News
Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is weighing a sale of its pharmacy automation business, which could fetch up to $2 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.