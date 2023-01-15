British chemical firm Ineos nears deal to buy Sika assets - Bloomberg News
Jan 15 (Reuters) - British chemical firm Ineos is nearing a deal to buy assets being sold by Sika AG (SIKA.S) to appease antitrust regulators, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
In December, Sika and MBCC Group received UK competition watchdog's approval for their 4.5 billion pound ($5.50 billion) merger on the condition they sell a part of the business to address competition concerns.
The deal values the Swiss chemicals firm's admixture business at $750 million and could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said.
Ineos, who declined to comment on the report, beat private equity firms including Cinven, CVC Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), Bloomberg said.
($1 = 0.8179 pounds)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsNewMed pushing forward with Capricorn merger ahead of Feb. 1 vote
Israel's NewMed Energy LP said on Sunday it was making final arrangements for a merger with UK-based Capricorn Energy , whose shareholders will vote on whether to approve the deal on Feb. 1.