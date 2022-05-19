British entrepreneur Nick Candy mulls offer for e-commerce firm THG

Signage is seen on a THG warehouse building in Manchester, Britain, January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

May 19 (Reuters) - British entrepreneur Nick Candy's investment vehicle on Thursday said it was in the early stages of making a possible offer for THG (THG.L), weeks after the e-commerce company disclosed that it had rejected "numerous" bids.

Candy Ventures said it had until June 16 to either make a firm offer for THG or walk away under British takeover rules.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.