British entrepreneur Nick Candy mulls offer for e-commerce firm THG
May 19 (Reuters) - British entrepreneur Nick Candy's investment vehicle on Thursday said it was in the early stages of making a possible offer for THG (THG.L), weeks after the e-commerce company disclosed that it had rejected "numerous" bids.
Candy Ventures said it had until June 16 to either make a firm offer for THG or walk away under British takeover rules.
Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
