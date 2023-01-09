British PM Sunak revives talks for Arm's London IPO -FT
Jan 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revived talks with Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) regarding a London listing for chip designer Arm Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Sunak met Arm's Chief Executive Rene Haas last month in Downing Street and Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of SoftBank, joined via video, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The meeting was described as "very constructive" by two people briefed on the matter, and "positive" by another, the FT reported.
Arm and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Son had told shareholders in June last year that he was in favour of a listing in the United States, where most of the British-based chip designer's clients are based, although he stressed that no decision has been made.
- DealsChina's Tianqi-led venture bids for Australian lithium firm Essential
A venture headed by China's Tianqi Lithium made an A$136 million ($94.07 million) bid to buy Australian lithium developer Essential Metals , in a big test of Australian regulators' appetite for Chinese-led foreign investment.
- DealsIsraeli insurer Harel offers to buy Isracard for 2.7 billion shekels
Israeli insurance and investment group Harel made an offer to acquire credit card company Isracard in a deal valuing Isracard at 2.7 billion shekels ($770 million), the companies said on Sunday.
- DealsItaly's Chiesi Farmaceutici to buy Amryt Pharma in a $1.48 billion deal
Italy's Chiesi Farmaceutici said on Sunday it will acquire Ireland-based drugmaker Amryt Pharma Plc , which has products and drugs in development for treating rare diseases, in a deal valued at $1.48 billion.