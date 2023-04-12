Brookfield Infrastructure to take Triton International private for $4.7 bln















April 12 (Reuters) - Intermodal container lessor Triton International Ltd (TRTN.N) has agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC.N) for about $4.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, the companies said on Wednesday.

Brookfield has offered about $85 per Triton common share, which represents a premium of nearly 35% to the stock's last closing price.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the year.

