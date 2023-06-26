Brookfield's reinsurance arm nearing deal to buy American Equity - source

June 26 (Reuters) - Canadian private equity firm Brookfield's reinsurance arm is nearing a deal to buy insurer American Equity Life Holding (AEL.N), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Brookfield has made a cash-and-stock offer that is set to be recommended by the American Equity board, the person said, requesting anonymity.

Shares in the company surged nearly 7% in extended hours after Bloomberg first reported the deal talks.

Brookfield is already the biggest shareholder with around 20% stake in American Equity, which has a market cap of $3.2 billion, as per Refinitiv data.

Iowa-based American Equity last year had rejected a $3.9 billion unsolicited takeover proposal from Prosperity Life and its principal shareholder, activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

Investment managers can significantly increase their assets under management (AUM) by acquiring or teaming up with insurance companies.

Brookfield and American Equity did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

American Equity provides annuities - an insurance contract customers typically buy for a steady income stream after retiring.

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila

