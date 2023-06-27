Brookfield reinsurance arm offers to buy American Equity in $4.3 bln deal

June 27 (Reuters) - Canadian investment firm Brookfield's (BN.TO), reinsurance arm has offered to buy American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL.N) in a deal valued at nearly $4.3 billion, the annuities provider said on Tuesday.

Asset managers and private equity firms have been a conduit for publicly listed companies to exit the stock market at a time when few others are willing to do deals, as companies prioritize cost cuts over mergers and acquisitions.

Brookfield's deal comes months after AEL rejected a nearly $4 billion takeover offer from insurance firm Prosperity Life and its principal shareholder Elliott Investment Management, saying the bid "significantly undervalued" the company.

Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE.N) has offered $55 for each share of AEL it does not already own.

The offer price marks a 35% premium to AEL's closing price on Friday, before media reports on a possible takeover proposal from Brookfield.

Shares of AEL were up 12% at $50.9 in premarket trading. The stock has lost 1% so far this year, as of last close.

Brookfield's offer consists of $38.85 per share in cash and the rest in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO), limited voting shares.

American Equity provides annuities - an insurance contract customers typically buy for a steady income stream after retiring.

