BT's joint venture with Warner Bros Discovery cleared by competition watchdog
LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog on Friday approved BT Group's (BT.L) deal to combine its sports broadcasting business with Warner Bros. Discovery .
BT, the country's biggest broadband and mobile provider, agreed a sports broadcasting tie-up with Discovery in May after months of discussions with the U.S. media company.
In June, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) started what it calls a Phase 1 investigation on whether the joint venture would reduce competition in Britain.
The CMA said on Friday it would not refer the deal to a in-depth Phase 2 probe.
BT Group and Warner Bros. Discovery welcomed the decision.
