Butlin's to be auctioned by Blackstone amid staycation boom -Sky News

Nov 27 (Reuters) - British resort chain Butlin's, which is owned by Blackstone (BX.N), is expected to be put up for sale next year as many Britons opt for staycations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Blackstone has picked investment bankers at Rothschild to conduct an auction of the holiday camp group, Sky News added.

Founded more than eight decades ago, Butlin's offers seaside holidays at resorts in Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness.

Bourne Leisure, Butlin's parent company and one of Britain's biggest holiday providers, was bought by Blackstone this year.

Blackstone declined to comment. Bourne Leisure was not immediately available for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.